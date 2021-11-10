Six injured in three shootings Tuesday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six people were shot in New Orleans on Tuesday evening.

The NOPD says the latest shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of Franklin Avenue.

Police say one man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three people were shot just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Bienville Street and Basin Street. Two people arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. A third victim was transported by EMS. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Over 25 evidence markers littered the ground in front of Basin Seafood and Grill.

Around 3:45 p.m., two men were shot in the 1900 block of Touro Street. One man was shot multiple times and another was shot in the leg.

Details are limited at this time.

