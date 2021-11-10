Suspects fleeing Gretna police arrested after ditching burning car on Tchoupitoulas off-ramp

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people sustained minor injuries and were arrested after jumping out of a burning, moving car Wednesday morning (Nov. 10) while fleeing Gretna police across the Crescent City Connection bridge.

The police pursuit began on the West Bank around 5:32 a.m. Gretna police deputy chief Jason DiMarco said officers responded to a call of suspicious people going in and out of residents’ back yards in the 900 block of Gulf Drive. They attempted to stop and question two suspects, but they jumped into a car driven by a third person and sped onto the Westbank Expressway headed for the bridge to New Orleans.

DiMarco said the suspects’ car did not appear to strike anything, but began throwing a shower of sparks from its undercarriage as the chase passed Terry Parkway. By the time the suspects’ car reached the top of the CCC bridge, it was engulfed in flames, he said.

The pursuing officers saw the suspects steer the burning car onto the Tchoupitoulas Street off-ramp, where they jumped out of the vehicle and let it roll unoccupied down the ramp. DiMarco said the flaming car came to a stop at the bottom of the ramp, but did not strike any people or other vehicle.

DiMarco said the suspects -- two males and a female -- were treated for minor injuries to their extremities, which he said were sustained when they jumped from the moving car and not from burns. The suspects’ identities were not immediately disclosed, but DiMarco said they were arrested and booked with criminal trespass, with additional charges likely after the investigation is completed.

The incident tied up traffic trying to cross from the West Bank for nearly an hour, with the Tchoupitoulas Street exit ramp from eastbound US 90B closed from 6:11-6:58 a.m.

