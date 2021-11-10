BBB Accredited Business
Two-alarm blaze damages Royal Street house in Bywater

New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that tore through a Bywater home in the 4000 block of Royal Street early Wednesday (Nov. 10).
New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that tore through a Bywater home in the 4000 block of Royal Street early Wednesday (Nov. 10).(New Orleans Fire Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two residents escaped uninjured from a two-alarm fire that caused significant damage to their Bywater home on Royal Street early Wednesday (Nov. 10), the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The blaze in the 4000 block of Royal Street was reported at 2:29 a.m., and a second alarm was sounded three minutes later after firefighters discovered a power outage in the area that it said was “the point of the investigation.”

The only two occupants of the wood-frame double that had been converted to a single-family home escaped without injury, the NOFD said. None of the 44 firefighters who responded to the fire were injured, either. Sixteen NOFD units were on scene to battle the fire and keep it from spreading to neighboring homes.

The front of the house was fully involved with flames when firefighters arrived and already had spread into the attic, the NOFD said. The rear of the house sustained “light” fire, smoke and water damage, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that tore through a Bywater home in the 4000...
New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that tore through a Bywater home in the 4000 block of Royal Street early Wednesday (Nov. 10).(New Orleans Fire Department)

