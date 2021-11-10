Two already incarcerated men now face charges related to disappearance and death of a Bogalusa man

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Two already incarcerated men now face charges related to the disappearance and death of a Bogalusa man, police say.

Police say that Derek Moss Jr. was charged with the second-degree murder of Dominique James on Wednesday following an 18-month investigation. Juan Keyes was also identified as an accessory after the fact.

Both Moss and Keys were already incarcerated in the Washington Parish Jail on Obstruction of Justice charges relating to the disappearance and murder of James. The charge applies to Mossand Keyes being accused for their roles in the disposal of the victim’s body.

Detectives with the Bogalusa Police Department collected evidence in the matter that led to the establishment of probable cause for the arrest of Moss in the shooting death of James in a heavily wooded area west of Bogalusa.

The case will now be referred to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office for prosecution. Derek Moss, Jr., who is already a multiple convicted felony offender, if convicted of the Second Degree Murder of James, faces a life sentence without benefit of parole.

