BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Warmer days ahead, then a chilly weekend

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 the new few days
7 Day Temperature Trend
7 Day Temperature Trend(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The upcoming forecast is perfect for just about everyone, as we will have a few warmer days and a few chilly days. Best news for all, the rain chances remain low.

As you get set for that midweek forecast, expect a warmer feel out there Wednesday. A bit of patchy fog is noted this morning, as moisture levels tick back up on us. Highs today will climb into the upper 70s in most locations, with a mixture of sun and clouds expected. Rain chances stay near zero for today.

We’ll have a small rain chance on Veterans Day Thursday, as a cold front gets close but slows as it approaches. About a 30 percent coverage of spotty showers is expected, with the better chances coming north of the lake. Ahead of this front, it will be quite warm. The high for Thursday could hit 80 degrees.

Friday is when this front will get another push from the north, leading to periods of clouds and maybe a shower or two. The bigger story happens Friday night, as the skies clear and colder air moves in. Come this weekend, we will see highs struggling to get out of the 50s, and we’ll feel a chilly breeze. By Sunday and perhaps Monday, areas away from tidal lakes will need to watch for a widespread frost. Even though it will be chilly this weekend, it’s looking bright and sunny.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
A mother of five is dead and her daughter is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in the...
Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019

Latest News

Nightly weather for Tues., Nov. 9 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather for Tues., Nov. 9 at 10 p.m.
Evening weather update for Mon., Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.
Chilly weekend ahead
Parade of cold fronts this week
Gradual warm-up then colder late week
Bruce: Dry with a gradual warming trend-Then colder air arrives late week