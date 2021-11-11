Bruce: Not 1 but 2 fronts moving in as temps tumble into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have 2 fast moving fronts on the way. One midday today and a stronger one tomorrow evening. The front will bring a few showers form noon through 2pm. Ahead of the rain temperatures will rise to near 80° for the high. A few showers may develop early, Totals should be around a trace to less than a half inch.

Bruce: The first of 2 cold fronts is on the way today with a few showers into the afternoon. The second and stronger front arrives Friday with much colder temps. 30s return north and 40s south this weekend. pic.twitter.com/J5BDHpAcMd — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 11, 2021

Behind the line of rain winds turn north and a strong cold front pushes through the area during the day on Friday. With lots of sunshine it will still be warm through the afternoon with a high temperature in the low 70s. By late evening expect much colder conditions with temperatures falling through the 60s into the 50s for overnight lows. Saturday will be cold with highs struggling to break the 60 degree mark. With clear skies and light winds we could see some frost for Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the middle 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain.

