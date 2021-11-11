BBB Accredited Business
Chalmette hosting first playoff game since 2004

The Chalmette Owls went undefeated in district play. (Source: Chalmette High School.)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Chalmette Owls produced quite the memorable 2021 regular season. They not only captured a district title, but went undefeated against teams in their district.

“Over the last couple of years with COVID, and all the different restrictions we had to do. The different times we had to bring them in. I think they really bonded over that. I think they really missed it, they missed everything. As we’re getting back to normal, it’s bonded them, put them together as a family,” said Chalmette head coach Jason Tucker.

Last week, Coach Tucker won his 79th career game at Chalmette, a school record. The Owls home stadium is named after Bobby Nuss, the man Tucker passed with his monumental win.

“It’s really a big deal for me. It’s really special. living here my entire life, playing here. I used to ride my bike around the stadium when I was a little kid. I grew up five blocks from here. My coaches and I really honored to be a part of the staff that’s done that,” said Tucker.

The playoffs will look a little bit different this year for Chalmette. For the first time since 2004, they’ll host a game in the postseason.

“Like I told the kids after the game. The record is something we really enjoy doing and we respect it.Winning an outright district title was great. But the biggest thing coming out of Friday, was hosting a playoff game. We’ve been on the road. We know what it is to travel. We know how much it affects you to travel. So it’s nice to be home, and have someone travel to you,” said Tucker.

