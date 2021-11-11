BBB Accredited Business
Chilly weekend ahead

Frost possible Northshore
By David Bernard
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday will be sunny and dry behind cold front number one. A second and stronger cold front arrives Friday night in time for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 60 degrees with a gusty north wind. By Sunday morning frost will be possible north of the lake and possibly areas well to the west.

A third weaker front arrives for Monday to reinforce the nice November weather. Temperatures will return to the 70s during the day for the middle of next week. It could be near 80 by the end of next week for a day or so before yet another Fall front arrives for next weekend.

Little to no rain is expected for the next week or so.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

