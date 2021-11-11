The clock is ticking on FEMA funds for restoration of Municipal Auditorium; City doesn’t have current plan to use them

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “The idea to move City Hall to Municipal Auditorium is dead in the water,” City Spokesperson Beau Tidwell said Tuesday.

As the city definitively backs off of a plan that would move city hall to Treme, the grassroots organization formed to protect the Municipal Auditorium, the Save Our Soul Coalition, makes it clear Wednesday, their work is not done.

The Coalition took to the streets this summer and City Council intervened, legislatively blocking Mayor Cantrell’s plans to redevelop the Auditorium, which included the use of FEMA funding meant specifically for the building’s restoration. Now, that money is in question as its deadline approaches and no plans to use it have been made.

“We would like to hear from the Mayor, we want to know from the Mayor, what are the plans?” Cheryl Austin, Executive Director of the Greater Treme Consortium said.

The $38 million in FEMA funding meant to restore the historic building post-Katrina is a historical preservation grant with a deadline of August 2023.

The clock is ticking and without the City Hall project, Cantrell has previously said the funds may go unused.

“The money is not attached to City Hall, it’s attached to the building, so she needs to take the money and renovate the building. Whatever it’s going to be, renovate the building,” Ausettua AmorAmenkum said. “The building will continue to be dilapidated, and we will have nothing. It’ll be flatlined, so there’s several layers of urgency.”

The Coalition is still wary of the City’s plans, being that the RFP and RFQ have not been taken off the City’s bidding portal.

“We actually need her to either revise the RFQ to remove the City Hall from this site, or to just take the RFQ down,” Dow Edwards said.

The Mayor has said she wanted to hear from the community about what they want for the building moving forward and the Coalition has her answer after surveying Treme. The people want a cultural center to make sure the historical and cultural value of Congo Square and the area is not lost.

“This is a collective space that represents all of New Orleans, but it represents a particular history, a history of tragedy, but also a history of triumph,” Sabrina Mays said.

“We want to partner with the City to make this into something that reflects the culture that is good for the community as a teaching experience and as something other than the cultural anarchy of Bourbon Street that tourists can go to,” Glade Bilby, President of French Quarter Citizens said.

There hasn’t been an estimate on what the repairs would cost, but the building only continues to deteriorate and Ida made things worse.

“Our reality is, if there is no funding and no participation from the City’s part, then we’re still in the same place that we were,” Mays said.

FOX 8 reached out to the City to ask them if the RFQ process is being adjusted or canceled as well as what the fate of the FEMA money looks like, but was not able to get a response Wednesday.

The Coalition says they will continue their fight until the RFQ is removed.

