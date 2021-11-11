Nicondra: Rain returns ahead of a cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long dry stretch with high pressure in control we can expect more moisture and some rain around for Thursday. Ahead of the rain temperatures will soar up to around 80 degrees for the high. A few showers may develop early, but most rain will come in a line just ahead of our next cold front moving in from the Northwest. Totals should be around an inch or less, but there could be a few heavy down pours.

Behind the line of rain winds turn north and a strong cold front pushes through the area during the day on Friday. With lots of sunshine it will still be warm through the afternoon with a high temperature in the low 70s. By late evening expect much colder conditions with temperatures falling through the 60s into the 50s for overnight lows. Saturday will be cold with highs struggling to break the 60 degree mark. With clear skies and light winds we could see some frost for Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the middle 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain.

