Person of interest wanted in the investigation of fatal stabbing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is asking for help in locating a subject for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that happened on November 4 in the 2300 block of Pauger St.

Through investigation, NOPD has developed Keyandra Marie Petit as a person of interest. She is not currently wanted on any criminal charges, but according to NOPD, she may have information vital to the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the listed person of interest is asked to call Crimestoppers.

