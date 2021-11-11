Police working to solve two unsolved murders in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Detectives with the Bogalusa Police Department say they are working to solve two unsolved murders.

Typolia Peters Jr. was shot and killed in the Highland Park Housing Project, as he was walking outside in the housing development. Detectives have gotten information from anonymous tipsters and have developed suspects in the shooting of Peters, however, anonymous tips are not enough to establish probable cause to make an arrest.

15 days after the murder of Typolia Peters, shots rang out again, and this time, claimed the life of 18-year-old Aaron Brown. Brown was murdered on the corner of Dan Street at the intersection of Hickory Avenue on August 23, 2021. Brown had only been off the school bus a short period of time before he was gunned down. As in the murder of Typolia Peters Jr., detectives have received a good deal of anonymous tipster information, which has led to suspects being developed, but as said before, anonymous information will not establish probable cause for an arrest.

“Investigating Detectives understand the frustration of the public, and fear of retaliation, which comes as part of doing the right thing and coming forward with information,” a police spokesperson said. “Detectives will do everything possible to protect the identity of any witnesses in either murder, in order to protect them from the threat of retaliation.”

The department went on to say that detectives will withhold their name from any written reports that may get into the hands of the perpetrators, through their attorneys, and conduct interviews in a covert way to make any witness comfortable to speak with officers.

Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.