Red-hot Patriots peak our interest in “Bet of the week”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It appeared the Browns season was destined for a downturn after losing to the Steelers at home, 15-10, and dumping Odell Beckham, Jr. off the roster.

But, the Browns found relief in the form of the Bengals. The Bengals were also in a little trouble, after losing to the woeful Jets.

The Browns capitalized on Cinci’s shortcomings, and absolutely thrashed the Bengals, 41-16.

Now the big question, can the Browns sustain success? They’ve lost three of their last five games, and now hit the road.

Where are they off to, well that would be to New England. The Patriots are red-hot, owning a three game winning streak.

Quarterback Mac Jones is comfortable in this offense, and the defense is stepping up with some picks.

With the best coach in the NFL on their sideline, and a team that finally knows who they are, the Patriots are looking good at home as a 1.5-point favorite.

