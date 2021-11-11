BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints players weigh in on possibly landing Odell Beckham, Jr.

By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Saints prepare for their Week 10 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, players remain keenly aware about the situation surrounding Odell Beckham Jr.

“I feel like everybody wants to talk about that right?”, said James Hurst.

And to a man they believe, should OBJ choose to sign with the Saints, he would be welcomed here with open arms.

“If he’s seeing this, Odell we’d love to have you. We would love to have you. Hey man, Who Dat?! Didn’t he go to school at LSU. We got good food, good people good organization,” said Shy Tuttle.

“We get it more from the fans and anybody else. Try to do our part to get Odell, but Odell’s smart he’s going to go where he feels like he’s most wanted. He’s from Louisiana, so everybody wants to come play for the home team, and you know we will take him. We’re never going to deny anybody,” said Marquez Callaway.

Demario Davis has echoed those same sentiments, and added there’s always room in the Saints locker room for talented football players

“I don’t know any player on any team that doesn’t wanna play with great players. But I trust our organization. They do what they feel is best for our team, I know they’re going to do that. They always put us in position to win, so I trust them above anything but I guess in short, I love to play with other great players,” said Demario Davis.

Beckham is still undecided about where he will play the rest of the season, but it’s pretty clear that the players believe he’d look good in Black and Gold.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
A mother of five is dead and her daughter is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in the...
Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized

Latest News

Odell Beckham, Jr. played his prep ball at Newman.
Duncan and Fazende analyze OBJ's chances of coming to the Saints
Alvin Kamara missed practice for Saints Wednesday.
Kamara misses Saints practice on Wednesday
Titans host Saints
By the Numbers: Odd stats heading into week 10
Tennessee is riding a 5-game winning streak. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Saints open as 2.5-point underdogs to the Titans