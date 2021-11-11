Saints players weigh in on possibly landing Odell Beckham, Jr.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Saints prepare for their Week 10 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, players remain keenly aware about the situation surrounding Odell Beckham Jr.

“I feel like everybody wants to talk about that right?”, said James Hurst.

And to a man they believe, should OBJ choose to sign with the Saints, he would be welcomed here with open arms.

“If he’s seeing this, Odell we’d love to have you. We would love to have you. Hey man, Who Dat?! Didn’t he go to school at LSU. We got good food, good people good organization,” said Shy Tuttle.

“We get it more from the fans and anybody else. Try to do our part to get Odell, but Odell’s smart he’s going to go where he feels like he’s most wanted. He’s from Louisiana, so everybody wants to come play for the home team, and you know we will take him. We’re never going to deny anybody,” said Marquez Callaway.

Demario Davis has echoed those same sentiments, and added there’s always room in the Saints locker room for talented football players

“I don’t know any player on any team that doesn’t wanna play with great players. But I trust our organization. They do what they feel is best for our team, I know they’re going to do that. They always put us in position to win, so I trust them above anything but I guess in short, I love to play with other great players,” said Demario Davis.

Beckham is still undecided about where he will play the rest of the season, but it’s pretty clear that the players believe he’d look good in Black and Gold.

