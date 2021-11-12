BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Brother Martin looks to keep their undefeated season “on the field” intact when they take on Rummel

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin finished the regular season undefeated on the field. But, there was no district championship for the Crusaders due to five games forfeited for using two academically ineligible players. It was a setback for the ‘Saders, but now their full focus is on making a deep run in the Division I playoffs.

“You look at their body of work at just not this year, but the last two years, on the field they’ve been undefeated two years in a row in the regular season. It’s never been done here. Last year, we had only done that for the second time in school history. Now two consecutive seasons, undefeated seasons on the field in the regular season says a lot about our young men. They etch their place in history at school. I couldn’t be more proud for them,” said head coach Mark Bonis.

Tonight, the Crusaders meet up with Rummel for the second time this season. Coach Bonis and his staff did extensive research on how to prepare for playing teams multiple times, and are ready to put their plan in motion.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve seen district opponents for a second time in the playoffs. We wanted to protect ourselves going into the playoffs. I feel like we’re in a really good position in that matter. But it’s always difficult seeing opponents with a coach who knows you so well,” said Bonis.

At Yenni Stadium, look for a healthy dose of Clayton Lonardo. The junior is the “Swiss Army-knife” of the Crusaders.

“He’s a personnel matchup nightmare I would think for a lot of defenses. He’s been a standout player for us in all capacities. When he was playing quarterback, I was telling people this, one negative about that was we couldn’t clone him to be a receiver for him to throw to. Both quarterbacks have played well throughout the year. Specifically about Clayton, he’s excelled at every thing we ask him to do. Not just him on offense. You look at him on special teams, and he’s made some great standout plays for us. He’s one of those guys, I always talk about in this recruiting world that I sure hope people are looking at him. He’s got the size, he’s got all the physical abilities to do it,” said Bonis.

Brother Martin owns one state title in football, and that was way back in 1971. The Bobby Conlin Crusaders’ beat St. Aug for a title.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

Latest News

Crusaders beat the Raiders int heir regular season matchup.
Brother Martin and Rummel meet up again, Div. I playoffs this time
The Tarpons will play in 2021 among the Hurricane Ida devastation. (Garland Gillen)
South Lafourche High football returns home in time for playoffs
South Lafourche High football returns home to host playoff game
South Lafourche High football returns home to host playoff game
Owls host Haughton on Friday night.
Chalmette captures outright district title, hosting playoff game Friday night