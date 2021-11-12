Brother Martin looks to keep their undefeated season “on the field” intact when they take on Rummel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin finished the regular season undefeated on the field. But, there was no district championship for the Crusaders due to five games forfeited for using two academically ineligible players. It was a setback for the ‘Saders, but now their full focus is on making a deep run in the Division I playoffs.

“You look at their body of work at just not this year, but the last two years, on the field they’ve been undefeated two years in a row in the regular season. It’s never been done here. Last year, we had only done that for the second time in school history. Now two consecutive seasons, undefeated seasons on the field in the regular season says a lot about our young men. They etch their place in history at school. I couldn’t be more proud for them,” said head coach Mark Bonis.

Tonight, the Crusaders meet up with Rummel for the second time this season. Coach Bonis and his staff did extensive research on how to prepare for playing teams multiple times, and are ready to put their plan in motion.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve seen district opponents for a second time in the playoffs. We wanted to protect ourselves going into the playoffs. I feel like we’re in a really good position in that matter. But it’s always difficult seeing opponents with a coach who knows you so well,” said Bonis.

At Yenni Stadium, look for a healthy dose of Clayton Lonardo. The junior is the “Swiss Army-knife” of the Crusaders.

“He’s a personnel matchup nightmare I would think for a lot of defenses. He’s been a standout player for us in all capacities. When he was playing quarterback, I was telling people this, one negative about that was we couldn’t clone him to be a receiver for him to throw to. Both quarterbacks have played well throughout the year. Specifically about Clayton, he’s excelled at every thing we ask him to do. Not just him on offense. You look at him on special teams, and he’s made some great standout plays for us. He’s one of those guys, I always talk about in this recruiting world that I sure hope people are looking at him. He’s got the size, he’s got all the physical abilities to do it,” said Bonis.

Brother Martin owns one state title in football, and that was way back in 1971. The Bobby Conlin Crusaders’ beat St. Aug for a title.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.