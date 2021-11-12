Bruce: A colder weekend is ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday will bring plenty of sunshine and a second cold front to really help chill things down over the weekend. With bright sunshine expect highs in the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. Late in the day another front will push through increasing winds and cooling down temperatures across the region.

Bruce: Brrrrr! Get ready for the coldest air of the season as a strong cold front arrives tonight bringing in strong north winds. Frosty conditions are likely north and west of the lake by Sunday morning. It is feeling like November. Get the coats ready this weekend. pic.twitter.com/qwyIbkpiL9 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 12, 2021

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and 50s for Saturday morning with afternoon highs on Saturday struggling to make it out of the 50s. Sunday morning lows will dip into the 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain with many experiencing the first frost and a few isolated locations threatening to touch 32. Sunny and dry conditions stick around with a slow warm up into the week ahead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.