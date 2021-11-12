Chief Shaun Ferguson testifies to City Council about future NOPD budget

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Here in this parking lot, especially, with this amount of people. That is really something to worry about,” says Kevin Poser.

A carjacking unfolded in Costco’s parking lot at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Customers are on edge.

“It’s just very scary. I mean, I don’t know what it’s coming to in this city,” says Pose.

Carjacking are up 27% so far this year. Also, since Monday, 10 people were shot across New Orleans. Shootings are up 21%.

“We remain committed to constitutional policing. We remain committed to the safety of our city,” says Chief Ferguson.

As the NOPD fights a rise in violent crime, Police Chief Shaun Ferguson testified before the city council about the department’s budget needs to reduce crime.

The NOPD is asking for over 16 million dollars in additional funds to help restore some things they lost during the pandemic like furlough days and overtime pay.

Chief Ferguson says a big focus, though, needs to be on recruitment and retention, since his department is dealing with a serious manpower issue.

“Right now, we have 131 separations so far this year. All of last year, we had 96,” says Ferguson.

“It just seems that you have a lot of different police districts trying to throw money at the problem, but what is an out-of-the-box solution?” says Councilwoman Helena Moreno.

“Housing and tax deductions would assist them, especially if they were transitioning from another state,” says Ferguson.

To increase retention, Ferguson pointed out, the department promoted 15 officers to the rank of captain.

“It’s been more about opportunities for growth from within for their careers. I think we’ve fixed that,” says Ferguson.

Still, the Police Chief admits officer morale is also an issue.

“How does it affect police officers when you go out and do your job and arrest somebody and then they aren’t prosecuted or released?” says Councilman Jay Banks.

“They have been demoralized. I think part of that is when the arrested subject tells them, I’ll be out before you get off. That sends a message to the officer, they say, why am I out here. Why am I doing this job if there is no accountability?” says Ferguson.

The NOPD is asking for an overall budget of nearly 194 million dollars in 2022, something Chief Ferguson says is needed moving forward.

