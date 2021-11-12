Fire from abandoned building spreads to home; six residents displaced in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six residents in Algiers are without a home after a two-alarm fire that began at an abandoned building spread to a two-story single-family home early Friday morning, officials say.

11/12/2021. 2- Alarm Fire. 1420 Hendee St. NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/IdBwwt63Xx — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) November 12, 2021

The New Orleans Fire Dept. received a 9-1-1 call around 1:09 a.m. about an abandoned house on Hendee Street on fire. Responders arriving on the scene around 1:14 a.m. say they found the abandoned house fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was struck two minutes later as the flames from the structure spread to an occupied house.

Responders say that all six residents escaped without injury and that their home sustained medium fire, smoke, and water damage.

The fire was under control at 2:10 a.m.

Assisting agencies in the effort also included EMS, NOPD, Entergy, and the American Red Cross.

In total, 16 NOFD units carrying forty-four Fire Operations personnel were used in the mitigation of this incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.