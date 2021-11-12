BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Fire from abandoned building spreads to home; six residents displaced in Algiers

Six residents in Algiers are without a home after a two-alarm fire that began at an abandoned...
Six residents in Algiers are without a home after a two-alarm fire that began at an abandoned building spread to a two-story single-family home early Friday morning, officials say.(NOFD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six residents in Algiers are without a home after a two-alarm fire that began at an abandoned building spread to a two-story single-family home early Friday morning, officials say.

The New Orleans Fire Dept. received a 9-1-1 call around 1:09 a.m. about an abandoned house on Hendee Street on fire. Responders arriving on the scene around 1:14 a.m. say they found the abandoned house fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was struck two minutes later as the flames from the structure spread to an occupied house.

Responders say that all six residents escaped without injury and that their home sustained medium fire, smoke, and water damage.

The fire was under control at 2:10 a.m.

Assisting agencies in the effort also included EMS, NOPD, Entergy, and the American Red Cross.

In total, 16 NOFD units carrying forty-four Fire Operations personnel were used in the mitigation of this incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

Latest News

The Tarpons will play in 2021 among the Hurricane Ida devastation. (Garland Gillen)
South Lafourche High football returns home in time for playoffs
Wild World of Weather
Wild World of Weather
Menopause can cause acne/wrinkles
Menopause can cause acne/wrinkles
How to treat muscle cramps
How to treat muscle cramps