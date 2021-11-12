BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Fosston grocery store selling “Let’s go Brandon” cookies

One shopper told us she voiced her concerns with the cookie to the store.
"Let's Go Brandon" cookies
"Let's Go Brandon" cookies(kvly)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Viewers have been sending us photos from a grocery store in Fosston.

The store’s bakery is featuring cookies with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon.”

We’re told these are being sold at Palubicki’s Family Market.

One shopper told us she voiced her concerns with the cookie to the store.

“He didn’t even let me check out. He didn’t let me buy my things. He just kicked me out of the store and said I was banned because I raised a question of his moral compass of why that was allowed at the store. Then, they were still being sold today. That’s how I got them,” said Sarah Schauer.

Valley News Live reached out to Palubicki’s and received no comment.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
A mother of five is dead and her daughter is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in the...
Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized

Latest News

NOPD Budget for 2022
Chief Shaun Ferguson testifies to City Council about future NOPD budget
Jeweler shortage
Now Hiring: Businesses continue to struggle with filling jobs as holidays near
Hurricane Ida
Insurance agents are nervous about the property insurance market
St. Charles Parish shooting
St. Charles Parish sheriff pleads for help to end violence blamed on a gang or family clan