Kamara ruled out for Saints-Titans game

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints ruled out Alvin Kamara for Sunday’s game against the Titans. Kamara has missed practice all week with a knee injury that he suffered against the Falcons.

Mark Ingram will see a ton more action at running back with Kamara sidelined.

Kamara has amassed 530 yards rushing and 310 yards receiving on the year. He’s got seven total touchdowns in 2021.

The Saints will also be without left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot).

Coach Payton announced on Friday Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback saying, “That’s the plan.” Payton also added there will be play calls at QB specifically designed for Taysom Hill.

