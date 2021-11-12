BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Sunny and cold for the weekend

First frost likely Sunday
Much colder over the weekend behind a second front.
Much colder over the weekend behind a second front.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday will bring plenty of sunshine and a second cold front to really help chill things down over the weekend. With bright sunshine expect highs in the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. Late in the day another front will push through increasing winds and cooling down temperatures across the region. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and 50s for Saturday morning with afternoon highs on Saturday struggling to make it into the 60s. Sunday morning lows will dip into the 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain with many experiencing the first frost and a few isolated locations threatening to touch 32. Sunny and dry conditions stick around with a slow warm up into the week ahead.

