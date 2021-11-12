Rejoice: St. James bonfires return for the holiday season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - River parish residents are starting to make plans for the return of one of the region’s great Holiday traditions. For the first time in two years, they will be lighting the way from papa Noel along the river once again.

It is one of the most unique holiday traditions anywhere, with more than 130 different groups building massive bonfires to light the way for Papa Noel on Christmas Eve.

The Christmas Eve bonfire tradition has been around for nearly 150 years and George Vicknair and his family have been doing it for more than 50.

“It’s about making new friends, enjoy the food they cook,” said Vicknair.

River parish families will soon head out into the woods to cut down the timbers they need for their bonfires.

“We do have a 15-foot height limit and we’re asking people to tie them up for safety, safety first,” said St. James Parish Councilman Jason Amato.

Some will build the traditional pyramid-style fires, others become quite elaborate for the hundreds of visitors who will flock to see them.

The rekindling of the bonfire tradition is especially sweet since many people last year actually built their bonfires and then had to take them down because of COVID.

130 permits are expected to be sold for $30 apiece beginning November 21, and participants are expected to socially distance and follow a few rules.

“You can’t have construction debris or tires on the levee,” said Amato.

For George Vicknair, it’s the return of a tradition that’s been part of his family for generations.

“We got back into it… I could cry it’s wonderful, it’s family,” said Vicknair.

And the Vicknair family will begin building their bonfire, Filled with family tradition, once again next week.

St James parish residents will also host a festival of the bonfires between December 10 and 12. Proceeds will be used to help offset insurance costs for putting on the annual displays.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.