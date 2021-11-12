South Lafourche High football returns home in time for playoffs

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - For the first time this season, the South Lafourche High School football team will play a home game...actually at home.

The school sustained damage during Ida and its football team has had to host games in Thibodaux.

But tonight, The Tarpons host a first-round playoff game against Opelousas High.

The Tarpons are hoping to get a big home-field advantage and are asking the crowd to cheer them on and “bleed blue!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.