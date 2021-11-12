South Lafourche High football returns home in time for playoffs
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - For the first time this season, the South Lafourche High School football team will play a home game...actually at home.
The school sustained damage during Ida and its football team has had to host games in Thibodaux.
But tonight, The Tarpons host a first-round playoff game against Opelousas High.
The Tarpons are hoping to get a big home-field advantage and are asking the crowd to cheer them on and “bleed blue!
