South Lafourche High football returns home in time for playoffs

The Tarpons will play in 2021 among the Hurricane Ida devastation. (Garland Gillen)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - For the first time this season, the South Lafourche High School football team will play a home game...actually at home.

The school sustained damage during Ida and its football team has had to host games in Thibodaux.

But tonight, The Tarpons host a first-round playoff game against Opelousas High.

The Tarpons are hoping to get a big home-field advantage and are asking the crowd to cheer them on and “bleed blue!

