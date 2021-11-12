St. Tammany official wants law changed pertaining to generator placement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man in charge of permits for St. Tammany Parish wants to change parish law, to protect homeowners from dangerous carbon monoxide gases, after we detailed the problems following Hurricane Ida. Now, more people tell us they too had the dangerous chemicals seep into their homes.

It’s difficult for Lynn Moore to talk about the days after Hurricane Ida. “My entire immediate family almost died from something we didn’t even know could happen,” Moore tearfully explained.

This grandmother is a fierce protector of her only child and her two grandkids. “My babies haven’t had a chance at life, they’re one and a half and four and a half and it upsets me to think that we did everything right to our knowledge,” Moore stated.

She continues, “That’s why I’m so glad that you’re doing this story.” Moore saw our first report detailing the problem a couple of homeowners in Jefferson Parish had with whole house generators, exhausting carbon monoxide into their homes and says their stories sounded eerily similar to what she and her family went through at her daughter’s St. Tammany Parish home. Moore recalls, “About 2:30 Wednesday morning, the carbon monoxide detector just starts screaming, carbon monoxide detected.”

“Still when the fire department showed up we were like oh, they’re not going to find anything, it’s a false alarm, and you see them bringing in the fan and they open all the windows and they tell us we can’t stay,” Moore’s daughter, Michelle Babin said.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 Chief Chris Kaufmann says, “I think most people didn’t realize because of the length of time these generators were running they were generating a lot of carbon monoxide, their locations which currently would be code compliant, some of them in between homes, they’re in alleys basically and that carbon monoxide is building up and seeping in through the eves, through the soffits.”

The issue caused such concern for Kenny Wortmann, the parish’s director of permits and inspection, he crafted new guidelines for whole house generator placement outside homes.

“We’re now gonna do a planned review when they apply for their permit. We’re going to help them find a good place for their generator,” Wortmann commented.

One of the guidelines in St. Tammany says generators must be a minimum of 15 feet from a neighboring house. Wortmann says it’s a guideline that’s encouraged. When asked if it would be a requirement, he said, “We’re going to wait and see, it may, it may I’ll have to go to the council and get an ordinance passed, a zoning ordinance for setbacks on that. Also, we’re hoping the state will also come out with some guidelines soon.”

Wortmann feels passionate there needs to be universal guidance statewide on generator placement because of how many people encountered the deadly fumes from their whole house generators. He explains, “Definitely not just a Jefferson Parish issue, it’s happening in St. Tammany Parish, it’s happening in Tangi, Orleans, I’m hearing from all over the region that other people are having these same issues.”

Lynn Moore is now on a personal crusade to spread the word about what happened to her family, explaining that a licensed installer put the generator in, it’s only 10 months old. Like the other homeowners we interviewed, she says it’s up to code and the parish even approved a permit for the unit. “We thought we were doing everything right,” Moore commented.

The family is now considering moving the unit, the cost will be thousands but they say, it’s worth it. “You could wipe out generations in one quick breath. They call it the silent killer and it really is, we had no idea, no idea,” Babin said.

Moore is adamant that her daughter’s carbon monoxide detectors saved their lives. They evacuated her home after the detectors went off and spent the next several days out of town.

She suggests, in addition to changing the ordinance in the parish pertaining to generator placement, there’s also a requirement that anyone purchasing a whole house generator must install carbon monoxide detectors.

