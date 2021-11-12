BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘What tears??’ Lebron James trolls Rittenhouse over his crying in court

LeBron James arrives at the world premiere of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" on Monday, July 12,...
LeBron James arrives at the world premiere of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - After Kyle Rittenhouse broke down into tears on the stand in front of the court, Lebron James took no time trolling the 18-year-old, accusing him of putting on a show.

“What tears?????” Lebron James said in a social media post. “I didn’t see one. Man knock it off!”

James took it a step further by adding laughing emojis and continued with, “That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

Rittenhouse was on the stand trying to convince the courtroom he acted in self-defense when he shot at people during an August 2020 protest in Wisconsin.

He had been hit with criminal charges including two counts of homicide pleading, “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself.”

At one point he was so emotional trying to explain what he did, he began sobbing uncontrollably and couldn’t get the words to leave his mouth.

This forced a short break in the proceedings, but James clearly believed it was all a ruse to draw sympathy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
A mother of five is dead and her daughter is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in the...
Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized

Latest News

Winter the dolphin plays in the water at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Sunday, June 17, 2018,...
Beloved ‘Dolphin Tale’ star Winter dies at Florida aquarium
In this image from video made available by NASA, astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule...
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, ‘glorious sight’
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski shows a video of Ahmaud Arbery walking through a house under...
Videos of Ahmaud Arbery, others roaming vacant home shown to jury
NOPD Budget for 2022
Chief Shaun Ferguson testifies to City Council about future NOPD budget