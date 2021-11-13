BBB Accredited Business
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly

By Natasha Robin
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Graphic video of a shooting that severely injured a 16-year-old boy in Gentilly that took place around 3:30 p.m. November 11 outside a gas station.

Witnesses told Fox 8, the victim was known for hanging out in front of The Empire Express at Louisa and Chef. That’s exactly what he was doing when the unthinkable happened.

Police say two gunmen pulled up in a red Kia, got out, and ambushed the teenager. Both fired multiple shots.

Witnesses told Fox 8 it seemed the gunfire would never end.

The shooters walked away, got back into their car, and started to pull off when they noticed the victim started to move around and suddenly the shooters decided to come back.

They exit the car, walk up to the teen and continue to shoot him. Witnesses say they fired over 40 shots within a minute or two.

A nearby police officer pulls up and tends to the victim.

It’s still unclear how many times he was shot. Police released pictures of the suspects in hope someone will come forward with any information.

If you know any information, you are asked to call Crimestoppers.

