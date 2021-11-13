BBB Accredited Business
Arrest made in connection with fatal GSU homecoming shooting

By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during Grambling State University’s homecoming celebrations.

According to Louisiana State Police, Ahmed Green was arrested in Shreveport on unrelated charges. Evidence connected Green to the GSU homecoming shooting, police said.

It’s possible more people could be arrested, as it’s suspected others are involved.

Ahmad Green
Ahmad Green(Source: Lincoln Parish Detention Center)

Green was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

LSP is still looking for the suspect in the prior GSU shooting.

