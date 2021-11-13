BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing 24-year-old autistic man

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) -Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 24-year-old autistic man.

Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on Friday, Nov. 12.

Authorities are looking for Jorian Cole, who was last seen on November 12, 2021, at approximately 10:00 AM, at the Pumpkin Park Campground in Hammond.

24-year-old Jorian Cole.
24-year-old Jorian Cole.(LSP)

Cole was last seen wearing a multi-colored baseball hat with a green marijuana leaf on it and maybe wearing dark shorts and an anime-style shirt.

He moved to the Pumpkin Park Campground two days ago with his family from Little Rock, AR, and is unfamiliar with the area.

Cole was seen walking east through the campground towards North Billville Road.

He has been diagnosed with autism and has a medical condition that causes him to have seizures and may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jorian Cole should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 or 911.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers...
Will Smith, inspired by ‘Dads on Duty’, sends Southwood High School to the movies
16 year old shot at gas station
16 year old shot at gas station
Peninsula Pacific Entertainment says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino...
Tensions are high with one month until casino vote in St. Tammany Parish
People voting in Louisiana.
Major political races on Saturday’s ballot in New Orleans; low voter turnout expected