Brother Martin takes round 2 over Rummel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin Crusaders beat Rummel in the regular season, and they did it again in the postseason. The second time, Brother Martin triumphed over Rummel, 38-16.

The Crusaders advances to the Division I quarterfinals. They’ll hit the road to face Byrd.

Garrett Mmahat threw two touchdown passes, and ran for another score.

Torey Lambert and Jordan Thomas both found the end zone on rushing touchdowns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.