Brother Martin takes round 2 over Rummel

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin Crusaders beat Rummel in the regular season, and they did it again in the postseason. The second time, Brother Martin triumphed over Rummel, 38-16.

The Crusaders advances to the Division I quarterfinals. They’ll hit the road to face Byrd.

Garrett Mmahat threw two touchdown passes, and ran for another score.

Torey Lambert and Jordan Thomas both found the end zone on rushing touchdowns.

