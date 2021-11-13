Bruce: Windy and colder weekend:Frosty tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong cold front has moved in and is bringing gusty north winds and much colder temperatures today into the weekend. Highs today will struggle to reach 60 degrees with a gusty north wind. By Sunday morning frost will be possible north of the lake and possibly areas well to the west.

Bruce: A frosty night ahead north shore as the coldest air of the season arrives. Today sunny windy and colder with highs only in the upper 50s. tonight lows bottom out to 34° and 44° south. Sunday sunny and cool at 66° pic.twitter.com/JpmcPKqBjW — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 13, 2021

A third weaker front arrives for Monday to reinforce the nice November weather. Temperatures will return to the 70s during the day for the middle of next week. It could be near 80 by the end of next week for a day or so before yet another Fall front arrives for next weekend.

Little to no rain is expected for the next week or so.

