Bruce: Windy and colder weekend:Frosty tonight

Coldest air of the season
Coldest air of the season(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong cold front has moved in and is bringing gusty north winds and much colder temperatures today into the weekend. Highs today will struggle to reach 60 degrees with a gusty north wind. By Sunday morning frost will be possible north of the lake and possibly areas well to the west.

A third weaker front arrives for Monday to reinforce the nice November weather. Temperatures will return to the 70s during the day for the middle of next week. It could be near 80 by the end of next week for a day or so before yet another Fall front arrives for next weekend.

Little to no rain is expected for the next week or so.

