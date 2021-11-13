BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Ex-Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office captain sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for payroll fraud

Former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office captain Kevin Stimage was sentenced to a year in...
Former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office captain Kevin Stimage was sentenced to a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to a payroll fraud scheme.(Kevin Stimage Facebook page)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former captain in the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has been sentenced to federal prison for a payroll fraud scheme in which he claimed hours working for his agency and on off-duty security details that he didn’t actually work.

Kevin Stimage, 45, resigned his commission and pleaded guilty in May to theft from programs receiving federal funds. Court records show he was sentenced Nov. 9 by U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter to serve 12 months and 1 day in federal prison and to repay $241,086 in restitution. Stimage also will be subject to one year of supervision upon his release, the judge said.

According to court documents, Stimage ran his grift between 2017-2020. He reported working, on average, 40 hours per week for the TPSO, approximately 40 hours per week at an off-duty security detail for a vehicle dealership, and (beginning in 2018) another 30 hours per week at an off-duty detail for an apartment complex.

In reality, prosecutors said, Stimage worked only a fraction of the claimed hours, thereby defrauding the TPSO, vehicle dealership and apartment complex out of nearly a quarter-million dollars.

“Public corruption occurs when a public official conducts an official act in exchange for money, goods or services,” FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr. said in a written statement. “It also includes public officials who fraudulently or illegally take something of value for their own personal gain.

“(Tuesday’s) sentencing demonstrates that law enforcement officers like Kevin Stimage will be held responsible and that no one is above the law.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Myles Ranier and Chandra Menon prosecuted the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

A 61-year-old Opelousas man was killed Friday night (Nov. 12) in a single-car crash on state...
Unrestrained driver killed in single-car crash in Larose, state police say
A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Nov. 13) inside a vehicle parked in the 1600 block...
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Metairie, JPSO says
Easton advances in Class 4A playoffs
Easton wins convincingly over Ellender in Class 4A playoffs
Tarpons lose at home to Opelousas.
South Lafourche returns home after Ida's destruction, falls against Opelousas