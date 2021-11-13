Ex-Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office captain sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for payroll fraud

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former captain in the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has been sentenced to federal prison for a payroll fraud scheme in which he claimed hours working for his agency and on off-duty security details that he didn’t actually work.

Kevin Stimage, 45, resigned his commission and pleaded guilty in May to theft from programs receiving federal funds. Court records show he was sentenced Nov. 9 by U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter to serve 12 months and 1 day in federal prison and to repay $241,086 in restitution. Stimage also will be subject to one year of supervision upon his release, the judge said.

According to court documents, Stimage ran his grift between 2017-2020. He reported working, on average, 40 hours per week for the TPSO, approximately 40 hours per week at an off-duty security detail for a vehicle dealership, and (beginning in 2018) another 30 hours per week at an off-duty detail for an apartment complex.

In reality, prosecutors said, Stimage worked only a fraction of the claimed hours, thereby defrauding the TPSO, vehicle dealership and apartment complex out of nearly a quarter-million dollars.

“Public corruption occurs when a public official conducts an official act in exchange for money, goods or services,” FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr. said in a written statement. “It also includes public officials who fraudulently or illegally take something of value for their own personal gain.

“(Tuesday’s) sentencing demonstrates that law enforcement officers like Kevin Stimage will be held responsible and that no one is above the law.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Myles Ranier and Chandra Menon prosecuted the case.

