Major political races on Saturday’s ballot in New Orleans; low voter turnout expected

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday is election day across Louisiana and in New Orleans voters will cast ballots on top city government races, including the race for mayor, city council, sheriff, clerks of court, and tax assessor but voter turnout is expected to be less than robust.

Voting machines were moved out of a warehouse in the city early on Friday bound for myriad polling places.

Arthur Morrell is Clerk of Criminal Court and oversees the voting machine delivery in the city.

“When they’re delivered to a location, a polling place they’re put under lock and key,” said Morrell.

Morrell is seeking reelection and she faces 12 challengers.

Mike Sherman is FOX 8′s political analyst.

“Without any serious contender taking on Mayor Cantrell for reelection, with that race at the top of the ballot lacking interest it has a muting effect on all those down-ballot races,” said Sherman.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin predicts a voter turnout of 35 percent in New Orleans. Morrell thinks it will be less.

“If they had other candidates, mainly for the mayor’s position it would be much higher but right now I’m looking at 30%-31% total,” said Morrell.

Sherman says besides not attracting any high-profile politicians as challengers, Cantrell’s competitors have not attacked her broadly.

“Re-election is usually a time for incumbent mayors’ critics to come out voicing their opposition we really haven’t seen that from the mayor’s contenders in a robust way,” said Sherman.

And in terms of fundraising Cantrell significantly outpaced her challengers. According to her finance report that was due 10 days before the election, she had just shy of $250,000 on hand for the final days of the campaign.

“The mayor entered this race with a fundraising advantage over her contenders, for the amount of money that’s actually not particularly overwhelming compared to recent mayoral campaigns but compared to the current list of a dozen, it still dwarfed their campaign spending,” said Sherman.

And political pundits think Cantrell’s reelection bid is in good shape. Sherman was asked about the kind of mandate she will have if given another four years in office.

“Even though the mayor doesn’t have a serious contender what percentage she gets could have a major difference on her second term in office if she’s successful. If she can score over 65% of the vote she returns to office with a mandate. If she ends up only in the 50s that’s a message that voters have sent, so it’s still very important to the mayor to perform well,” he said.

And while major city positions are on the ballot tomorrow, this election season major candidates did not blanket TV airwaves with ads.

“There’s been a lot of distractions this campaign season, Hurricane Ida and COVID chief among them. What we’ve seen is favoring incumbents who’ve been able to preserve funding in their campaign coffers and run campaigns that have not relied upon major media buys,” said Sherman.

Voters statewide will also decide the fate of four proposed constitutional amendments. Ardoin predicts voter turnout statewide will be 13% to 15% and in New Orleans 35%.

