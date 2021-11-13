BBB Accredited Business
Man charged with cyberstalking after allegedly messaging female LSU students via Instagram

Benjamin Bryson
Benjamin Bryson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing a cyberstalking charge after he allegedly sent “weird” Instagram messages to several female LSU students.

The LSU Police Department reported Benjamin Bryson, 42, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 12, on one count of misdemeanor cyberstalking. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to the arrest warrant, Bryson was seen in a parking lot on Sorority Row in October taking pictures of license plates and reportedly told LSUPD officers, “he was getting Bluetooth interference in the area but could not explain why he was there.”

The document stated later in the month is when officers were contacted by students that they had received “weird Instagram messages.” It added the name and picture on the profile appeared to be Bryson.

According to LSU detectives, they also learned that a female student had been contacted in person by Bryson a few times while she had been walking around the LSU Lakes. The arrest warrant indicated she was also contacted by him on Instagram and Facebook messenger.

