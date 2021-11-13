BBB Accredited Business
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Metairie, JPSO says

A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Nov. 13) inside a vehicle parked in the 1600 block...
A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Nov. 13) inside a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Arnoult Road, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Nov. 13) inside a vehicle parked in Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The JPSO said deputies responded at 12:45 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of South Arnoult Road. They found the victim dead at the scene, having been shot at least once inside the vehicle, spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said.

Homicide investigators were working the crime scene but the agency disclosed no suspect or motive information for the killing. Neither the age or identity of the victim, nor the make of the vehicle in which he was found, have been revealed by the department.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call JPSO’s homicide division at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

