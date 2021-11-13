Nicondra: Chilly night ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lots of sunshine and a strong breeze made for a nice, but chilly Saturday. As temperatures fall through the overnight we can expect some of the coldest air of the season so far. Winds will relax and with the clear sky overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain allowing patchy frost to develop across the region. South of the Lake temperatures will hover near 40. This may be the first time many need to use heat so make sure all precautions are taken so that you can stay warm safely. Sunny conditions return for Sunday afternoon and highs should be a few degrees warmer in the middle 60s. Sunny and dry conditions stick around through the first part of the week with a gradual warming of temperatures. The next front looks to approach Thursday.

