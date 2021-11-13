BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Parents line up at City Park to vaccinate kids ahead of holiday season

Kids enjoy games at City Park for Ochsner vaccine drive
Kids enjoy games at City Park for Ochsner vaccine drive(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dozens of parents were seen lined up at City Park on Saturday in front of multiple Ochsner Mobile Vaccine Units ready to get their 5 to 11 year old’s vaccinated.

“We were actually the first ones in line,” said Keith Blackman who brought his son to get his first dose.

Blackman says he and his family travel a lot and plan on going to Japan for Christmas.

“He was actually excited about it. He wanted to get vaccinated and we travel a lot. Not just around the United States but we also travel abroad.”

Dr. Yvens Laborde with Ochsner says getting 5 to 11 year old’s vaccinated for covid-19 paves the way for herd immunity, which is extra important ahead of what’s expected to be a very busy and highly traveled holiday season.

“When you have a group of people who are not vaccinated like the young children, they pose a risk to the grandparents or those who are the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Laborde.

“And we’re looking to have such a joyous holiday season this year with the decrease in the number of cases. So we won’t be able to do that without really having the bulk of the population actually vaccinated.”

Jasmine Scott brought her daughter to get vaccinated along with her four year old who is still two months from being eligible.

She says she plans to get that shot too when the time comes.

“We are planning on getting together with family for the first time in two years so it was important for me to get them vaccinated,” said Scott.

Scott says both of her daughters already caught the virus earlier this year and became very sick, and by being vaccinated herself, she felt safer taking close care of them.

She also says for any parents on the fence about getting the shot for their kids, the alternative is far worse.

“If you’re on the fence about getting them vaccinated I would say the nerves I felt getting them vaccinated today is nothing compared to watching them have a fever for ten days.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust

Latest News

A 61-year-old Opelousas man was killed Friday night (Nov. 12) in a single-car crash on state...
Unrestrained driver killed in single-car crash in Larose, state police say
Easton advances in Class 4A playoffs
Easton wins convincingly over Ellender in Class 4A playoffs
Tarpons lose at home to Opelousas.
South Lafourche returns home after Ida's destruction, falls against Opelousas
Karr advances in Class 4A playoffs
Karr crushes Breaux Bridge, 43-8