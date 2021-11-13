Parents line up at City Park to vaccinate kids ahead of holiday season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dozens of parents were seen lined up at City Park on Saturday in front of multiple Ochsner Mobile Vaccine Units ready to get their 5 to 11 year old’s vaccinated.

“We were actually the first ones in line,” said Keith Blackman who brought his son to get his first dose.

Blackman says he and his family travel a lot and plan on going to Japan for Christmas.

“He was actually excited about it. He wanted to get vaccinated and we travel a lot. Not just around the United States but we also travel abroad.”

Dr. Yvens Laborde with Ochsner says getting 5 to 11 year old’s vaccinated for covid-19 paves the way for herd immunity, which is extra important ahead of what’s expected to be a very busy and highly traveled holiday season.

“When you have a group of people who are not vaccinated like the young children, they pose a risk to the grandparents or those who are the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Laborde.

“And we’re looking to have such a joyous holiday season this year with the decrease in the number of cases. So we won’t be able to do that without really having the bulk of the population actually vaccinated.”

Jasmine Scott brought her daughter to get vaccinated along with her four year old who is still two months from being eligible.

She says she plans to get that shot too when the time comes.

“We are planning on getting together with family for the first time in two years so it was important for me to get them vaccinated,” said Scott.

Scott says both of her daughters already caught the virus earlier this year and became very sick, and by being vaccinated herself, she felt safer taking close care of them.

She also says for any parents on the fence about getting the shot for their kids, the alternative is far worse.

“If you’re on the fence about getting them vaccinated I would say the nerves I felt getting them vaccinated today is nothing compared to watching them have a fever for ten days.”

