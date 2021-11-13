BBB Accredited Business
Unrestrained driver killed in single-car crash in Larose, state police say

A 61-year-old Opelousas man was killed Friday night (Nov. 12) in a single-car crash on state...
A 61-year-old Opelousas man was killed Friday night (Nov. 12) in a single-car crash on state highway 24, about two miles north of state highway 3235, Louisiana State Police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 61-year-old driver was killed Friday night (Nov. 12) in a single-car crash in Larose, Louisiana State Police said.

The accident claimed the life of Steven Thorton of Opelousas, whom authorities said was not restrained by a seat belt when his 2002 Chevrolet Malibu veered off southbound state highway 24, struck a bridge railing and flipped over.

State police said Thorton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, approximately two miles north of Louisiana Highway 3235. The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m., police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said. A toxicology sample was collected and will be analyzed to determine if the driver was impaired at the time of the accident.

Troop C of the state police has investigated 32 fatal crashes that have claimed 37 lives so far in 2021.

