Zurik: Entergy releases information on advisory committee following FOX 8 Investigation

The utility said the board members are paid by shareholders, not by ratepayers
(WVUE-TV)
By Lee Zurik and Cody Lillich
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One day following a FOX 8 Lee Zurik Investigation exposing a secret Entergy committee that pays individuals for input, the power company releases information about the group.

On Wednesday night, FOX 8′s Lee Zurik reported about the secret advisory board made up of citizens getting paid money to advise Entergy. New Orleans District A Councilmember Joe Giarrusso said he tried to find out information on the board, but the company never released the information. FOX 8 first asked for information about the group in 2017.

Following the FOX 8 report in 2021, Entergy sent a statement naming three members of the board, including lobbyist C.J. Blache, Liberty Bank President Alden McDonald and retired judge David Williams.

Entergy said the board has been in place for decades to provide guidance to the power company. The utility did not say how much the board members were paid but did say costs were paid by shareholders and not ratepayers.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

