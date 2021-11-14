BBB Accredited Business
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - An ambulance driver was arrested and faces charges after a Friday ambulance wreck killed a patient.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported Friday night, Fairburn Police Department reported on its Facebook page.

Kevin McCorvey of Marietta, Ga., was driving a nonemergency ambulance under the influence, investigators told WGCL. The ambulance ran off the road and overturned in a ditch, officials said.

Officials said patient Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, was riding in the back of the ambulance unrestrained and was pronounced dead on the scene, WGCL reported.

After failing a sobriety test at the scene, McCorvey was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence, second-degree vehicular homicide, open container and failure to maintain a lane, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He was being held in the Fulton County Jail.

