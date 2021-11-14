ELECTION DAY: What’s on the ballot in Louisiana on Nov. 13

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday, Nov. 13 is Election Day in Louisiana.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone who gets in line by 8 p.m. has the right to vote.

Wake up Louisiana, it's Election Day! View your sample ballot and polling location at https://t.co/TQBJFHKUO8.

⏰Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

📱 GeauxVote mobile app

💻 https://t.co/0IbCGESBWq

☎️ 800.883.2805#GeauxVote #GeauxVoteLouisiana pic.twitter.com/JcztclTgJB — La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) November 13, 2021

INFO FROM THE PAR GUIDE ON CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

AMENDMENT 1: SALES TAX STREAMLINING

A vote for would allow a single authority to oversee the collection, electronic filing, and policy guidance for state and local sales taxes.

A vote against would continue to constitutionally require separate collection, filing, and policy oversight of sales taxes by the state and local governments.

AMENDMENT 2: TAX REFORM

A vote for would lower the maximum rate of the income tax and allow removal of a major state tax deduction, triggering statutory reforms for individual and corporate income and franchise taxes.

A vote against would keep the Constitution’s current tax rates and the requirement to allow a deduction for federal taxes paid, which would stop all the statutory reforms.

AMENDMENT 3: TAXING AUTHORITY FOR NEW LEVEE DISTRICTS

A vote for would allow levee districts created since 2006 to raise a 5-mill property tax where district voters also approve the amendment.

A vote against would continue to allow levee districts created since 2006 to get voter approval for any tax millage.

AMENDMENT 4: TAPPING MORE DEDICATED MONEY TO FIX A DEFICIT

A vote for would allow the transfer of more dedicated funds to fix a state budget deficit.

A vote against would keep the current 5% limit for tapping dedications to fix a deficit.

ELECTION DETAILS

· 12 parishes will vote in local races and on propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Bossier, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lafourche, Morehouse, Orleans, Ouachita, St. Landry, St. Tammany, Vernon, and Washington.

· 7 parishes will vote in local races and on Constitutional Amendments: Ascension, Avoyelles, Caddo, Catahoula, Iberia, Rapides, and Richland.

· 24 parishes will vote on local propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Beauregard, Bienville, Claiborne, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Vermilion, West Carroll, and West Feliciana.

· 21 parishes will only vote on Constitutional Amendments: Caldwell, Cameron, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Livingston, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Red River, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and Winn.

