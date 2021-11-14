BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

The Extra Point Week 10: Interesting Trends and What to Avoid

The Extra Point blog
The Extra Point blog(FOX 8)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

As Week 10 rolls on, there are a few interesting trends that you don’t realize until you see them with your own eyes.

The most underrated might be the season that Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is having. With a passer rating of 100.1, that puts him above the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. He’s good for a questionable decision or two, but overall, Wentz has been having a steady season, which is all you can ask for from most fantasy quarterbacks. As of mid-week, he was only owned in about 50 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues. If he’s available, start him this week against Jacksonville.

Another interesting trend is the rise of Matt Ryan, who’s on pace to throw for 30+ touchdowns for the first time since 2018. Not to mention, he’s done it without Julio Jones (traded) and Calvin Ridley (mental health) for most of this season. If nothing else, you can count on Atlanta’s defense giving up enough points to force them to put the ball in the air a bit more.

At running back, how about the season we’re seeing from James Conner? He’s out-scoring guys like Darrell Henderson and Ezekiel Elliott thanks to his red zone carries and high touchdown ratio. When you factor in the injury to Chase Edmonds, Conner is a top 10 RB the rest of the way.

As for who I’d recommend avoiding this week, let’s start with Steelers receivers. Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID / Reserve List on Saturday and won’t play this week against the Lions. And even against the Lions, I’m not a fan of the production we’ll see with Mason Rudolph at quarterback. Najee Harris would be my only Steelers start this week.

I’m also not big on Russell Wilson as a starter this week in Green Bay. It sounds crazy because it’s Russ. But the Packers defense hasn’t given up more than 22 points since Week 3. They’re also playing this game at home, and Russ may need some time to shake the rust off. I’d still start his receivers, but I’d go with someone like Wentz or a better match-up at quarterback.

Finally, before you throw Mark Ingram into your lineup and expect a big day, just be aware that Tennessee is a top 10 rush defense giving up less than a touchdown per game on the ground. Ingram is probably guaranteed 15+ touches, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be productive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss Sunday's game in Nashville. (AP...
Kamara ruled out for Saints-Titans game
Saints are 5-3
Siemian to start at QB for Saints according to Payton: "That's the plan"
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams