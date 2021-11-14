The Extra Point Week 10: Interesting Trends and What to Avoid

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

As Week 10 rolls on, there are a few interesting trends that you don’t realize until you see them with your own eyes.

The most underrated might be the season that Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is having. With a passer rating of 100.1, that puts him above the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. He’s good for a questionable decision or two, but overall, Wentz has been having a steady season, which is all you can ask for from most fantasy quarterbacks. As of mid-week, he was only owned in about 50 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues. If he’s available, start him this week against Jacksonville.

Another interesting trend is the rise of Matt Ryan, who’s on pace to throw for 30+ touchdowns for the first time since 2018. Not to mention, he’s done it without Julio Jones (traded) and Calvin Ridley (mental health) for most of this season. If nothing else, you can count on Atlanta’s defense giving up enough points to force them to put the ball in the air a bit more.

At running back, how about the season we’re seeing from James Conner? He’s out-scoring guys like Darrell Henderson and Ezekiel Elliott thanks to his red zone carries and high touchdown ratio. When you factor in the injury to Chase Edmonds, Conner is a top 10 RB the rest of the way.

As for who I’d recommend avoiding this week, let’s start with Steelers receivers. Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID / Reserve List on Saturday and won’t play this week against the Lions. And even against the Lions, I’m not a fan of the production we’ll see with Mason Rudolph at quarterback. Najee Harris would be my only Steelers start this week.

I’m also not big on Russell Wilson as a starter this week in Green Bay. It sounds crazy because it’s Russ. But the Packers defense hasn’t given up more than 22 points since Week 3. They’re also playing this game at home, and Russ may need some time to shake the rust off. I’d still start his receivers, but I’d go with someone like Wentz or a better match-up at quarterback.

Finally, before you throw Mark Ingram into your lineup and expect a big day, just be aware that Tennessee is a top 10 rush defense giving up less than a touchdown per game on the ground. Ingram is probably guaranteed 15+ touches, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be productive.

