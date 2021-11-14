BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Family says Black girl, 10, who died by suicide was bullied

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah school district says Friday it will open an independent investigation into alleged bullying of a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide.

The family of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor says she was harassed by fellow students for being Black and having autism. They accuse the district of not doing enough to protect their daughter after they reported the bullying to the school.

The outside probe marks an escalation of action after the Davis School District said earlier this week it was doing its own investigation and that it had responded appropriately.

The district was recently reprimanded by the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to address widespread racial discrimination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly

Latest News

The 10-year-old girl's family accuses the school district of not doing enough to protect their...
After 10-year-old's suicide, family alleges bullying, says school ignored complaints
In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending...
Queen Elizabeth sprains back, won’t attend memorial event Sunday
Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of...
Struggle to hire Santa actors due to COVID-related issues, staffing agency says
As millions prepare for the upcoming holidays, officials are concerned about a possible spike...
Health officials fear COVID-19 winter surge across US