Mark Ingram II surpasses Deuce McAllister to become Saints’ all-time rushing leader

Running back Mark Ingram II surpassed Deuce McAllister as the Saints' career rushing leader on...
Running back Mark Ingram II surpassed Deuce McAllister as the Saints' career rushing leader on Sunday (Nov. 14).
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints have a new all-time rushing leader.

Running back Mark Ingram II surpassed Deuce McAllister for the team’s career rushing record when he gained his 20th yard on the ground in the third quarter of Sunday’s road game against the Tennessee Titans.

Ingram, 31, broke McAllister’s career record of 6,096 rushing yards for New Orleans in his third game back with the Saints. The team reacquired Ingram last month in a trade with the Houston Texans that was agreed to on Oct. 27 and finalized two days later.

McAllister, 42, who retired after the 2008 season, held the Saints’ rushing record for the past 13 years.

How long it will belong to Ingram remains to be seen. The third- and fourth-ranked running backs on the list are the retired George Rogers (4,267 yards) and Dalton Hilliard (4,164), respectively. But fifth on the list with 3,870 rushing yards is Ingram’s current backfield partner, Alvin Kamara.

Kamara was left off the Saints’ active roster Sunday while nursing a knee injury.

