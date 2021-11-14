New Orleans’ election leaves Cantrell in office, Gusman in jeopardy, only 2 of 7 council members certain to return

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Less than one-third of the city’s eligible voters cast ballots in Saturday’s primary election, but those who did set the stage for some potentially drastic turnover of New Orleans elected officials next month.

While Mayor LaToya Cantrell cruised to a second term as expected, winning 65 percent of the vote among just 75,325 ballots cast, other incumbents saw their hopes of remaining in office dashed or placed into the peril of needing to win a runoff election on Dec. 11.

One of the night’s biggest surprises was the failure of Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman to secure a fifth term by winning more than 50 percent of the primary vote.

Gusman’s support Saturday topped out at 48 percent, forcing him into a runoff next month against former Independent Police Monitor Susan Hutson, who garnered 35 percent of the vote. Gusman fell 1,718 votes short of the total he needed to win re-election outright on Saturday.

Another painful near-miss bounced incumbent Kristin Gisleson Palmer off the New Orleans City Council. She lost her bitter battle against former state senator J.P. Morrell for the Division 2 Councilmember At-Large seat when Morrell cleared the 50 percent victory bar by just 481 votes. The unofficial turnout for this race was just 27.4 percent of eligible voters, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

Only two of New Orleans’ seven current city council members are assured of returning next year.

Council president Helena Moreno easily defeated sole challenger Kenneth Cutno for the Division I Councilmember At-Large seat, winning 85 percent of the vote. And Joe Giarusso III retained his District A seat representing Uptown when he cleared 76 percent of the vote against challengers Bob Murrell (16 percent) and Amy Misko (7 percent).

Runoffs next month will determine whether council incumbents Jay Banks and Cyndi Nguyen will retain their seats.

Banks fell short of keeping his District B seat for Broadmoor, Central City and the Central Business District when he managed just 45 percent of the vote against three challengers. Political newcomer Lesli Harris advanced to the runoff against Banks with 37 percent of the vote. The two finalists must battle now for a winning share of the remaining voters who went elsewhere, supporting Rella Zapletal (14 percent) or Roz Reed-Thibodeaux (5 percent).

Nguyen finds herself the underdog in a runoff to keep her District E seat representing New Orleans East and the Ninth Ward. Former City Councilman Oliver Thomas finished stronger Saturday in his challenge, winning 45 percent of the vote to Nguyen’s 41 percent, with the remaining 15 percent split among four lesser opponents.

Prevailing in next month’s runoff would cap a remarkable political comeback for Thomas, whose previous term in office ended in an abrupt resignation and 2007 bribery conviction. Thomas served a 37-month sentence in federal prison before rebuilding his reputation and goodwill as a popular talk-show host with WBOK-AM.

New City Council members are assured for Districts C and D.

Lawyers Freddie King III and Stephanie Bridges emerged from a field of seven to claim spots in the runoff for the District C seat representing Algiers, the French Quarter and Faubourg Marigny. King won 44 percent of Saturday’s vote compared to Bridges’ 16 percent. But 40 percent of the electorate went with other candidates, leaving room for a potentially volatile finish in this one-on-one matchup for Palmer’s current seat.

An even bigger field of 14 candidates for the District D seat representing Gentilly, the Lakeshore and much of the Seventh Ward was winnowed down to two. Frontrunner Eugene Green (35 percent) and newcomer Troy Glover (12 percent) advanced to the runoff and have much work ahead going after the remaining 53 percent of voters who turned elsewhere in filling Jared Brossett’s current seat.

The Criminal District Court clerk race also will go to a runoff next month between top two finalists Austin Badon (43 percent) and Darren Lombard (30 percent). Incumbent assessor Erroll Williams has no runoff to be concerned with, retaining his seat easily with 69 percent of the vote.

