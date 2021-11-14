BBB Accredited Business
Zack: A frosty start gives way to a beautiful Sunday

Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s today
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our first widespread frost of fall occurred this morning, as many areas woke up to a white glistening on everything outdoors.

That cold start will give way to a beautiful day, as quickly the sunshine will warm things up nicely into the middle 60s. Wall-to-wall sunshine is expected, with those deep blue skies making for a gorgeous end to the weekend.

More beautiful weather is on the way over the next few days, as the sunny skies stick around and we see some moderation in temperatures. Highs will return to the lower 70s for the new work week, but overnights will remain chilly.

The next front looks to enter the picture around Thursday, as this weather pattern has been on repeat for weeks now. If we are lucky yet again, a Thursday front will mean cooler and drier air by next weekend.

