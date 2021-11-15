1 dead in Hahnville shooting
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAHNVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Hahnville that killed one person Monday morning.
According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Nov. 15 just before 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Smith Street.
One person was shot multiple times inside of a home and succumbed to their injuries.
Details are limited at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Kevin Tennison at 985-783-6807 or Cimrestoppers at 504-822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.