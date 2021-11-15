40-year-old woman killed in 7th Ward shooting identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials have identified a woman shot and killed in the 7th Ward last Thursday.

On Monday, the Orleans Parish Coroner identified the victim as 40-year-old Shantelle Wright.

The shooting happened on Nov. 11 around 4:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of St. Anthony Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Wright was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other details were available. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

