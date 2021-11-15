BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

40-year-old woman killed in 7th Ward shooting identified

Officials have identified a woman shot and killed in the 7th Ward last Thursday.
Officials have identified a woman shot and killed in the 7th Ward last Thursday.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials have identified a woman shot and killed in the 7th Ward last Thursday.

On Monday, the Orleans Parish Coroner identified the victim as 40-year-old Shantelle Wright.

The shooting happened on Nov. 11 around 4:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of St. Anthony Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Wright was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other details were available. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

CRIMETRACKER

16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly

Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust

Thieves targeting copper on homes in the French Quarter according to neighbors.

St. Charles Parish sheriff pleads for help to end violence blamed on a gang or family clan

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election

Latest News

Leo Kimber, 19, and Logan Guidroz, 18, were arrested after a house party in Houma turned...
Houma house party erupts in gunfire; 4 wounded, 2 arrested and more expected
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
1 dead in Hahnville shooting
Saints 5-4 on the season.
Payton reacts to mistakes costing the Saints a victory
Ingram also owns a Heisman Trophy.
Ingram responds to breaking Saints all-time rushing record