66-year-old dead in Hahnville shooting; suspect captured in Kenner

HAHNVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Hahnville that killed one person Monday morning.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Nov. 15 just before 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Smith Street.

Police say Lionel Fiffie, 66, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Laron Toney, 21, was developed as a suspect and taken into custody at an apartment complex in Kenner.

Detectives say this shooting does not appear to be related to a Nov. 9 shooting in Killona that killed one person and wounded four others, including a 14-year-old.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Kevin Tennison at 985-783-6807 or Cimrestoppers at 504-822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.

