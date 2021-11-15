BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

66-year-old dead in Hahnville shooting; suspect captured in Kenner

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAHNVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Hahnville that killed one person Monday morning.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Nov. 15 just before 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Smith Street.

Police say Lionel Fiffie, 66, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Laron Toney, 21, was developed as a suspect and taken into custody at an apartment complex in Kenner.

Laron Toney, 21, is accused of killing a 66-year-old man in Hahnville early Monday morning.
Laron Toney, 21, is accused of killing a 66-year-old man in Hahnville early Monday morning.(SCPSO)

Detectives say this shooting does not appear to be related to a Nov. 9 shooting in Killona that killed one person and wounded four others, including a 14-year-old.

More: St. Charles Parish sheriff pleads for help to end violence blamed on a gang or family clan

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Kevin Tennison at 985-783-6807 or Cimrestoppers at 504-822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election

Latest News

Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana
Leo Kimber, 19, and Logan Guidroz, 18, were arrested after a house party in Houma turned...
Houma house party erupts in gunfire; 4 wounded, 2 arrested and more expected
Officials have identified a woman shot and killed in the 7th Ward last Thursday.
40-year-old woman killed in 7th Ward shooting identified
Saints 5-4 on the season.
Payton reacts to mistakes costing the Saints a victory