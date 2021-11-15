BBB Accredited Business
Archdiocese of New Orleans to pay over $1M for submitting false FEMA claims after Katrina

The sun sets behind St. Louis Cathedral and the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida moved past...
The sun sets behind St. Louis Cathedral and the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida moved past the area Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans has agreed to pay more than $1 million after knowingly submitting false claims to FEMA for damages incurred during Hurricane Katrina.

The settlement will resolve allegations that, from 2007 to 2013, the archdiocese knowingly signed fraudulent documents for FEMA funding and lied about damage descriptions and repair estimates. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says damage to a nonexistent central air conditioning unit is among the false claims.

A “whistleblower” lawsuit was filed in 2016 against AECOM, a multinational engineering firm; Xavier University of Louisiana; Dillard University; the Archdiocese of New Orleans; and Randall Krause, an AECOM employee who compiled the damage claims.

The whistleblower and former project manager for AECOM, Robert Romero, says the church collected $46 million more than it should have. The archdiocese vehemently denied the allegations.

On Oct. 26, the archdiocese agreed to pay $1.05 million to the U.S. Department of Justice over the next two years.

Romero accused his co-worker Krause of helping clients pocket more money.

The archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after being hit with numerous sex abuse lawsuits.

Last June, Xavier University agreed to pay $12 million after being accused of accepting FEMA money for damage to a basement and a concrete gym foundation that do not exist. Dillard was also accused of collecting $15 million it didn’t deserve for damage to buildings.

