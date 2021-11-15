BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Staying nice and dry for now with a gradual warming trend

Awesome weather through mid-week
Awesome weather through mid-week(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a great stretch of fall weather. Sunny skies, cold mornings and mild afternoons. The change will be a gradual warm-up.

More nice conditions are expected for much of the new work week, as sunny skies dominate and temperatures remain quite comfortable. The chilly starts will give way to nice days through the middle of the week. Highs will return to the low 70s today, followed by middle-to-upper 70s as we move into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances remain near zero through Wednesday, before a small chance for spotty showers arrives with our next front on Thursday. This looks to be another one of those uneventful frontal passages, so if you’re hoping for rain, you may be disappointed.

Just like the pattern has been the past several weeks, the late-week frontal passage sets the stage for a cooler and drier weekend forecast. Highs fall back into the 60s by Friday and Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election

Latest News

Morning weather update for Monday, Nov. 15
Morning weather update for Monday, Nov. 15
3 Day Forecast
Zack: Sunny skies rule the work-week forecast
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 11/14
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 11/14
Temperatures warm a bit each afternoon until the next front moves in later in the week.
Nicondra: Another cold night, but warmer afternoons ahead