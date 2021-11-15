Bruce: Staying nice and dry for now with a gradual warming trend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a great stretch of fall weather. Sunny skies, cold mornings and mild afternoons. The change will be a gradual warm-up.

More nice conditions are expected for much of the new work week, as sunny skies dominate and temperatures remain quite comfortable. The chilly starts will give way to nice days through the middle of the week. Highs will return to the low 70s today, followed by middle-to-upper 70s as we move into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bruce: Staying nice and dry as temps warm up through the mid-week. Next front and rain chance comes in Thursday. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/HYbryGmFV5 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 15, 2021

Rain chances remain near zero through Wednesday, before a small chance for spotty showers arrives with our next front on Thursday. This looks to be another one of those uneventful frontal passages, so if you’re hoping for rain, you may be disappointed.

Just like the pattern has been the past several weeks, the late-week frontal passage sets the stage for a cooler and drier weekend forecast. Highs fall back into the 60s by Friday and Saturday.

